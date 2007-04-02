Rohm And Haas Gets Metals Technology

Rohm and Haas is licensing a novel class of metal amidinate compounds from Harvard University. Developed by Harvard chemistry professor Roy Gordon, the compounds are precursors for making thin films of metals and metal compounds via atomic layer deposition. Under the agreement, Rohm and Haas will have exclusive rights to make and market the materials for semiconductor manufacturers. It intends to manufacture them at its North Andover, Mass., plant. Gordon says atomic layer deposition, a process for applying 1-atom-thick layers onto silicon wafers, will become more important as computer chips contain components smaller than 45 nm.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter