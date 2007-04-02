Vastox Buys Two Firms

U .K. biotech firm Vastox has acquired DanioLabs, a private U.K. drug discovery company, and Dextra Laboratories, a carbohydrate chemistry service company. According to Vastox, the DanioLabs buy, for $30 million, adds two clinical and two preclinical programs in neurological and ophthalmic diseases. The Dextra acquisition, for $3 million, will enhance Vastox' capabilities in carbohydrate chemistry.
