Agrium invests in Chinese fertilizers

Canadian fertilizer producer Agrium has acquired a 19.6% stake in the Chinese specialty fertilizer company Hanfeng Evergreen for about $63 million. In addition, Agrium will have the opportunity to participate in a joint venture between Hanfeng and PetroChina Ningxia Petrochemical. The joint venture is expected to build and operate plants for sulfur-coated urea (SCU) in Ningxia and surrounding provinces. Hanfeng produces controlled-release fertilizers, has blending capacity, and has growing capacity for SCU.
