Air Liquide has deals in India, Trinidad

Air Liquide has signed an agreement to supply all gases, gas and chemical distribution systems, and related services to Hindustan Semiconductor Manufacturing, which is building India's first facility for producing 200-mm semiconductor wafers. In Trinidad & Tobago, meanwhile, Air Liquide will spend more than $50 million to build a new air separation plant by 2009. The firm says it will supply industrial customers, including producers of methanol and ammonia.
