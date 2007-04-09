BUSINESS ROUNDUP

Lanxess plans to increase its annual capacity for ethylene propylene-diene rubber to more than 140,000 metric tons through process improvements at its sites in Marl, Germany, and Orange, Texas, by 2008.
Solutia and FMC have settled a lawsuit in which Solutia alleged that FMC did not disclose the failure of purified phosphoric acid technology provided by FMC to the firms' Astaris joint venture. FMC will pay Solutia $22.5 million in cash.
Digital Specialty Chemicals, a Canadian maker of organophosphorus and organometallic chemicals, has completed an expansion of its Toronto facility. The firm says it has achieved a 50% rise in reactor capacity and a 10-fold increase in distillation throughput.
Solvay has started up a 10,000-metric-ton-per-year epichlorohydrin plant in Tavaux, France, based on glycerin obtained as a by-product from biodiesel production. The firm plans to start up a similar 100,000-metric-ton-per year unit in Thailand in 2009.
Broin, the ethanol producer, has changed its name to Poet. To move ahead, CEO Jeff Broin says, the company needed a name to better reflect what it does. Using a bit of poetic license, Broin explains, the firm harnesses creativity as poets do, by "leaving things better than we found them."
Dalton Pharma Services has signed a medicinal chemistry pact with Boehringer Ingelheim's Canadian arm. Toronto-based Dalton will design and synthesize novel compounds against a number of antiviral targets selected by Boehringer.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has licensed to Astellas Pharma its VelocImmune technology for human monoclonal antibody drug discovery. AstraZeneca will pay $20 million up front and make up to five additional annual payments of $20 million.
Codexis has signed up Merck & Co. as the first subscriber to its Codex biocatalyst panels product. Under a three-year deal, Merck will get access to Codexis biocatalysts for in-house application to its new-drug pipeline.
