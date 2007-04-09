Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Fabric-ated electronics

April 9, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

It's not farfetched to envision a world in which electronic fibers are used, for example, in clothing that monitors a patient's vital signs. Such an application could become more feasible now that researchers have found a way to weave transistors and other components of electronic circuits directly into fabric. The mechanical flexibility, elasticity, and wide range of possible starting materials make organic electronic components a natural fit for making circuits for this purpose. But conventional organic transistors aren't well-suited for use in e-textiles because they require high voltage and demanding operating conditions. Olle Inganäs and colleagues at Linköping University, in Sweden, have created organic transistors that overcome these limitations. The researchers coat textile fibers with a conducting film of poly(3,4-ethylenedioxythiophene) and then weave the fibers to create a mesh fabric. Where the fibers intersect, they can be connected with a dot of solid polymer electrolyte to create transistors and build electronic circuits (Nat. Mater., DOI: 10.1038/nmat1884).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Making electronics from mycelium
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
3-D printing complex structures with conducting polymers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Liquid metals yield large 2-D semiconductor films

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE