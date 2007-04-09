Givaudan plans perfume center

Flavor and fragrance company Givaudan is planning a new North American creative center for consumer products in East Hanover, N.J. The facility, which the company says will be the most modern and technologically advanced commercial and perfume creation center in the industry, will cost roughly $62 million. Fragrance evaluation and testing facilities will double after the first phase of the project is complete, in June 2008.
