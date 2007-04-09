Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

In Ireland, Glaxo goes,Amgen stops

April 9, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

GlaxoSmithKline will invest $335 million in its production site at Currabinny, County Cork, Ireland, over the next five years. The project, expected to create 150 "high-level positions," will support manufacturing of the active ingredient for GSK's new breast cancer treatment, Tykerb. The Cork site, established in 1975, currently employs about 600 people. Meanwhile, development of Amgen's $1 billion biopharmaceutical plant in Cork will be delayed for two years, a decision the company reached after a review of its global manufacturing operations. Amgen earlier stated that the facility, which had been scheduled to begin opening in 2010, would house 1,100 employees. The mixed news for Ireland comes just two months after Pfizer announced it will cut its pharmaceutical chemical operations in the country by 40% over two years.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE