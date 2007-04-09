Kemira will buyTri-K Industries

Finnish chemical maker Kemira plans to acquire Tri-K Industries, a distributor and producer of ingredients for the personal care market. Tri-K employs 50 people and has annual sales of $20 million. Kemira says Tri-K will help it expand distribution of specialty titanium dioxide for sunscreens in the North American market. Tri-K currently distributes titanium dioxide and zinc oxide sunscreens from Japan's Tayca.
