Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Multitasking Catalysts

Mix-and-match enzymes can catalyze all four isoprenoid coupling reactions

by Celia Henry Arnaud
April 9, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Enzymes made of bits and pieces of two other enzymes can catalyze all four reactions used to build the skeletons of isoprenoid natural products, chemists have discovered. The multitasking catalysts may yield clues about how nature evolved the ability to make these compounds.

Isoprenoids are the most chemically diverse family of natural products. More than 55,000 naturally occurring isoprenoids or terpenoids are known, with examples from all over the world. This broad family includes compounds that play important roles in metabolism and cell structure. Remarkably, this vast array of compounds is generated from simple precursors by a set of just four coupling reactions: chain elongation, cyclopropanation, branching, and cyclobutanation.

In nature, each reaction is usually carried out by a separate enzyme. In the course of studying these enzymes, chemistry professor C. Dale Poulter and coworkers at the University of Utah have created chimeras that can perform all four reactions (Science 2007, 316, 73). Starting with the chain elongation and cyclopropanation enzymes from a sagebrush plant, they replaced segments of the active site of the chain elongation enzyme with corresponding bits from the cyclopropanation enzyme.

"We're not changing the size of the protein, and we're not introducing extra active sites," Poulter says. "All we're doing is changing the amino acids used to construct the active site."

The unexpected discovery that some of the chimeras can perform all four of the coupling reactions could provide insight into how the natural enzymes that catalyze these reactions could have evolved from a single precursor. "Once you have the ability to do all four reactions, then making one pathway selective over another is basically what the job of evolution is about," Poulter says. The efficiency of the multitasking enzymes for the various reactions was dramatically different, he notes.

In an accompanying commentary, David W. Christianson, a chemistry professor at the University of Pennsylvania, writes that the "chimeras exhibit remarkable trends in biosynthetic versatility." In addition, the work provides "compelling evidence" that the enzymes "that catalyze these fundamental coupling reactions diverged from a common ancestor early in the evolution of terpenoid biosynthesis," Christianson writes.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Enzyme and photocatalyst team up to make nonnatural amino acids
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New enzyme catalyzes biaryl cross-coupling reactions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New enzyme catalyzes biaryl cross-coupling reactions

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE