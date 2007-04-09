Ohio sues lead paint makers

Ohio has become the second state to sue former lead paint makers. Using the same strategy Rhode Island used???charging paint makers with creating a public nuisance???Ohio's attorney general filed a suit against Sherwin-Williams, DuPont, and others. Rhode Island won its suit in 2006, but paint makers have appealed the decision to the state Supreme Court. In a related case, a California superior court judge barred a consortium of cities and counties from hiring outside lawyers on a contingency fee basis to pursue claims against lead paint makers.
