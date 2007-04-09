Sports gear gets an edge from nanotubes

Bayer MaterialScience and Nanoledge, working with two sports equipment makers, have introduced nanotube-based composites in a new surfboard and in skis. The technology combines Bayer's carbon nanotubes and Nanoledge's epoxy resins to produce composites with improved mechanical and thermal properties. Founded in 2001, Nanoledge is a spin-off of France's National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS).
