Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Stricter air limits on lead, ozone recommended

April 9, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Science advisers are recommending that EPA tighten its air quality standards for lead and ground-level ozone. In late March, the agency's Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee sent a letter to EPA Administrator Stephen L. Johnson saying the agency should not revoke the national limit for lead in air, as the Bush Administration is considering (C&EN, Jan. 8, page 39). Instead, the panel said, EPA should lower the current standard, set in 1978, of 1.5 µg/m3 of air for the neurotoxic metal to "about 0.2 µg/m3 or less." The agency is under court order to revise the air quality standard for lead by Sept. 1, 2008. In a separate letter, the advisory committee recommended that EPA ratchet down the current national air limit on ozone of 0.08 parts per million, set in 1997, to no more than 0.070 ppm, specified to the third decimal place. The agency is under court order to propose by June 20 whether it will keep or change the current ozone standard and to make a final decision on this air pollution limit by March 12, 2008.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

EPA Science Advisers Urge Tighter Limit On Ozone
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA Urged To Retain Current Lead Limits
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA Delays Air Pollution Rule

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE