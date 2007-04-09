Texas Hold 'Em

Latin America

Brazil's Braskem Steps Toward More Dominant Role In The Region

Braskem, currently Brazil's largest chemical maker, has big ambitions. It aims to be one of the world's top 10 petrochemical firms, in terms of stock market value, by its 10th anniversary in 2012.

In his keynote address to the National Petrochemical & Refiners Association conference in San Antonio, Texas, late last month, the company's chief executive officer, José Carlos Grubisich, laid out some audacious steps it is taking to get there.

Along with fellow Brazilian firms Petrobras and Ultrapar, Braskem recently announced the acquisition of Brazilian oil refiner, fuels distributor, and petrochemical company Ipiranga for $4 billion. Ultrapar and Braskem will split the fuels distribution business. Braskem and Petrobras will split the petrochemicals business, taking 60% and 40% shares, respectively. The deal will also give Braskem control of Copesul, an ethylene cracker in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul.

The roughly $4.2 billion in sales from Ipiranga and Copesul will boost Braskem's annual sales to $9.9 billion. Braskem says the deal will give it more than 50% of the Brazilian market for polyethylene and polypropylene and create overall cost savings of $750 million.

Grubisich told C&EN that his long-term plan is to take control of some of Petrobras' petrochemical holdings as well. These holdings include its 36% share of Copesul and the polyethylene maker Petroquímica Triunfo. In return, he said, Petrobras will add to its 10% stake in Braskem.

Braskem will shell out about $1.1 billion to complete the Ipiranga deal. But because Ipiranga and Copesul have little debt of their own, Grubisich said, Braskem will have the financial capability to continue with its expansion plans.

These plans include a polypropylene joint venture being built with Petrobras and scheduled to start up next year in the state of São Paulo. Braskem is building a similar plant at its complex in Camaçari, to be completed by 2010.

It is also teaming up with Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA to build a polypropylene plant by 2009 and an ethylene and polyethylene complex by 2011, both in Venezuela. "We strongly believe that those projects can be as competitive as the new projects that are being developed in the Middle East and Asia," he told the NPRA audience.

In addition to chemicals based on traditional oil and gas feedstocks, Braskem is also investigating those based on biomass. The company is building a pilot plant for converting ethanol into ethylene and propylene, which would be used to make "green" plastics. Braskem is working on a new catalyst technology that can improve yields and reduce the energy required for the reaction.

Grubisich admitted that the method won't be a cheap route to polyethylene. "We do not need right away to have a very low cost position," he said. "We think that this green polymer might get a premium over the traditional material."

