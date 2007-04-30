ACS Honors Leadership

The American Chemical Society bestowed its prestigious Public Service Award upon Reps. Rubén Hinojosa (D-Texas), David L. Hobson (R-Ohio), and National Academies President Ralph J. Cicerone during a Capitol Hill ceremony on April 25.
The awards recognize people who have made outstanding contributions to the development of public policy that benefits chemistry and the sciences.
"The awards are our way of thanking those who share our passion for science and of recognizing that science and technology are critical to advancing our nation," said ACS President Catherine (Katie) T. Hunt during opening remarks at the ceremony.
Hinojosa, who chairs the House Education & Labor Committee's Subcommittee on Higher Education, Lifelong Learning & Competitiveness, introduced in 2006 the Partnerships for Access to Laboratory Science Act, which the House Science & Technology Committee recently passed. He thanked ACS for its leadership in promoting science, technology, engineering, and math education.
Hobson, who serves as a ranking member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy & Water and is a senior member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, oversaw the first major funding increase for basic science at the Department of Energy in a generation.
"By making sound judgments today in research and development, we have an opportunity to transform our national economy and improve the quality of life for future generations," Hobson said.
Cicerone, following a request from the U.S. Senate, led a panel that produced the report "Rising above the Gathering Storm: Energizing and Employing America for a Brighter Economic Future." The report provides a blueprint to increase the nation's ability to innovate.
The awards ceremony was preceded by a poster session sponsored by the Council on Undergraduate Research. Students discussed their research projects with public officials and ACS staff and governance.
The awards were established in 1997 under the leadership of former ACS president Ronald Breslow.
