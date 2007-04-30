Ashland Regains Plastics Distribution

Ashland will distribute four new lines of plastics to customers to replace business lost when Dow Chemical chose to drop Ashland as a North American distributor on March 1 (C&EN, Dec. 11, 2006, page 20). Termination of the agreement meant the loss of 5% of Ashland's distribution business, or $170 million annually. Ashland says it now has new contracts to distribute polypropylene from Sunoco, high-density and linear low-density polyethylene from ExxonMobil, and thermoplastic polyurethane from BASF.
