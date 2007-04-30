Avantium Collaborates With Rahu Catalytics

Avantium Technologies, Amsterdam, and London-based catalyst designer Rahu Catalytics have begun what they hope will be a long-term partnership to advance oxidation and peroxidation chemistry. The deal expands Rahu's access to chemical synthesis markets and expands Avantium's library of catalysts available for high-speed parallel testing. Unilever Ventures spun off Rahu Catalytics in 2006 based on technology developed for use in detergent and cleaning products.
