Bristol-Myers, Pfizer Develop Anticoagulant

Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer are joining to develop apixaban, an anticoagulant discovered by BMS and now in Phase III clinical testing for the prevention of blood clots and stroke. Pfizer will pay $250 million to BMS and fund 60% of development costs starting next year. BMS could receive another $750 million. Separately, the firms will advance a Pfizer discovery program that includes compounds with potential applications in metabolic disorders.
