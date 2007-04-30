Coating Features BASF Nanotechnology

Akzo Nobel's Herbol subsidiary has launched what it describes as the first professional exterior coating based on BASF's COL.9 nanobinder. Facades covered with the new coating display much lower dirt pickup and excellent color retention, Akzo says. The COL.9 binders feature inorganic nanoparticles incorporated homogeneously into organic polymer particles in water-based dispersions. The nanoparticles then form a three-dimensional network in the coating, ensuring a hard and hydrophilic surface. The interaction between organic and inorganic components makes the coating dirt-repellent, the companies add.
