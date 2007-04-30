Cytos licenses vaccine to Novartis

Cytos Biotechnology has licensed CYT002-NicQb, a therapeutic vaccine in Phase II development for the treatment of nicotine addiction, to fellow Swiss firm Novartis. Cytos will get close to $30 million up front from Novartis and could receive almost $500 million in various milestone payments. According to Cytos, vaccination with CYT002-NicQb has been shown to induce nicotine-specific antibodies that bind nicotine in the bloodstream.
