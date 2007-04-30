Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

FDA Will Test More Food Ingredients

April 30, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

FDA has announced that it will begin testing six imported food ingredients for melamine contamination. The action is in response to the discovery of the industrial compound in wheat gluten and rice protein imported from China. There is concern that the contaminated proteins may have been fed to livestock and could enter the human food chain. In addition to wheat gluten and rice protein, FDA will test corn gluten, corn meal, soy protein, and rice bran for melamine (shown). David Acheson, chief medical officer for the FDA Center for Food Safety & Applied Nutrition, said at a press briefing that the agency plans to test a variety of foods and animal feed to determine the extent of contamination. FDA scientists have found melamine in the urine and kidneys of pet cats and dogs that became ill or died in recent months and probably had been fed contaminated pet food. An FDA fact sheet notes, however, that a direct link between the melamine contamination and pet health problems has not been made. FDA says it has not been able to confirm earlier reports that a rodent poison, aminopterin, contaminated the pet food.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Melamine In Infant Formula
FDA On Melamine
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
China Uncovers Tainted Baby-Food

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE