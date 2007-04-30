Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Federal insurance programs criticized

April 30, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The federal flood insurance and crop insurance programs have done little to understand the financial risks of global climate change, says a Government Accountability Office report released on April 19. Private insurers incorporate climate-change impacts into their annual risk management practices, and some "are assessing its potential long-term industry-wide impacts," the report says. But the two major federal insurance programs—the National Flood Insurance Program and the Federal Crop Insurance Corp.—have not developed comparable assessments, even though the frequency and severity of damaging extreme weather events are expected to increase throughout the century. Between 1980 and 2005, federal flood insurance coverage quadrupled to almost $1 trillion, and federal crop insurance exposure experienced a 26-fold increase to $44 billion, the report says. Claims under both programs increased during this period. The exposure to catastrophic weather events places the federal government at increased financial risk, GAO says. At the Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing at which the report was released, USDA and Department of Homeland Security officials promised to follow GAO's recommendations.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE