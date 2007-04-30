J&J expands research

Johnson & Johnson is expanding its Spring House, Pa., pharmaceutical R&D facility with the addition of new lab, clinical development, and office space. Upon completion of the expansion in 2009, the site will be J&J's East Coast hub for discovery research and early clinical development. The company expects to add 120 new jobs at the site over the next three years, bringing the headcount there to 800 people. Last June, J&J announced plans to close its Raritan, N.J., drug discovery unit at the expense of 280 jobs. The company said roughly 100 of those positions would be relocated to Spring House.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter