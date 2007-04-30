Jubilant To Acquire U.S. Contract Firm

India's Jubilant Organosys will spend $122 million to acquire Hollister-Stiers Laboratories, a Spokane, Wash.-based contract manufacturer of sterile injection vials and lyophilization products. Jubilant calls itself one of India's largest custom research and manufacturing providers. It says the Hollister purchase is the largest ever overseas contract manufacturing acquisition by an Indian company.
