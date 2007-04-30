March output rose from prior month

Total U.S. chemical production in March increased 0.6% from February and was up by the same percentage from the comparable month last year to a seasonally adjusted index of 110.1 (2002 = 100), according to data from the Federal Reserve Board. Meanwhile, the production index for basic chemicals improved 0.8% month-to-month to 111.6. The index for this sector, however, was down 1.9% from the same month in 2006. The government's estimate of capacity utilization for all chemicals in March was 77.7%, up from 77.3% in the previous month but down from 78.0% in March a year ago.
