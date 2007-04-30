Momentive plans siloxanes in china

A subsidiary of Momentive Performance Materials plans to build a siloxane plant in Jiande, Zhejiang province, China, in a joint venture with China's Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group. Momentive, the former GE Advanced Materials, will own 49% of the venture; registered capital will be $40 million. Annual capacity is expected to be 50,000 metric tons of siloxane and about 100,000 metric tons of silane products. A joint venture of Dow Corning and Wacker Chemie is also building a siloxanes plant in China.
