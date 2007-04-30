Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

NCW Poster Winners Announced

April 30, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

More on this story

NCW Poster Winners Announced

At the spring national meeting in Chicago, members of the American Chemical Society Committee on Community Activities selected winners for the 2006 National Chemistry Week (NCW) Poster Contest and the Chemvention Competition, in which teams must devise an inexpensive solution to a common problem. Both competitions were organized by ACS's Office of Community Activities. For the 2006 NCW contest, K-12 students were asked to design a poster based on the 2006 NCW theme, "Your Home&mdash;It's All Built on Chemistry!" First-place winners in each of four grade categories received $200 Amazon.com gift certificates. Secondplace winners each received $100 gift certificates. NCW's overall theme for 2007, which marks the 20th anniversary of the celebration, is "The Many Faces of Chemistry." The winners announced in Chicago are the following:

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

ACS Student Chapters Receive Recognition
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
NCW Illustrated Poem Contest Winners

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE