Obituaries

Murray Hauptschein, 83, a retired Pennwalt executive, died on March 11.

Born and raised in New York City, Hauptschein received a bachelor's degree in chemistry from the City College of New York. During World War II, he was selected to work on the Manhattan Project at Columbia University and then went on to earn a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Duke University.

A distinguished career in the Philadelphia area as a research chemist and business executive followed. He worked at the Research Institute of Temple University and at Pennwalt Corp., where he was director of research and development until he retired in 1982.

Hauptschein received the first ACS Philadelphia Section Award for conspicuous achievement through research in 1962. He was granted 85 U.S. patents and had 43 publications in ACS journals.

He is survived by two sons, David and Mark, and a granddaughter, Alison. An emeritus member, he joined ACS in 1943.

Marvin Mausner, 82, a retired Witco Chemical researcher and environmental scientist, died on March 6 of complications following heart surgery.

Born and raised in New York City, he was a child of Eastern European Jewish immigrants. He received B.A. and M.A. degrees in chemistry from Columbia University and, in 1956, received a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Polytechnic University, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Mausner worked for Witco Chemical from 1955 until 1997. Over the course of his career, he rose within Witco's Ultra Division to be director of research and was promoted to vice president and technical director. He then transferred to Witco's Department of Corporate Safety, Health & Environmental Affairs, where he held positions as technical information specialist, product safety specialist, and corporate manager for waste minimization and source reduction.

His professional accomplishments include developing improved formulations for phosphate-free detergents and for dishwashing and spray-dried detergents. His name appears on 85 patents involving energy-saving chemical production processes, aromatic sulfones and sulfonates, synthesis and decomposition kinetics of diphenyl iodonium salts, and a spray-dried alcohol ether detergent composition.

Mausner's professional activities included chairing the Hudson-Bergen Subsection of ACS, serving as vice chair of Committee D12 of the American Society for Testing Materials, chairing the Biodegradability & Surfactant Research Committees of the Soap & Detergent Association Technical & Materials Division, and chairing the Environmental Standards Subcommittee of the Chemical Specialties Manufacturers Association. He was a member of the New York Academy of Sciences, the Chemical Society of London, Sigma Xi, and Phi Lambda Upsilon.

He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hike, camp, canoe, bicycle, and cross-country ski. He was active in environmental and cultural organizations in his community. An accomplished violinist, Mausner met his wife, Laura, a cellist, while playing in a youth orchestra in New York City. He is survived by his wife; a daughter, Claudia; and a son, Dan. An emeritus member, he joined ACS in 1949.

James E. McEvoy, 86, an active ACS member and former councilor, died on March 25.

McEvoy was born in London and was a Ph.D. graduate of Temple University. He served in the Army as a medic during WWII. After the war and until his retirement, he worked at Air Products & Chemicals, eventually as director of administration in the corporate science center. He then served as the first executive director of the Council for Chemical Research in Bethlehem, Pa., a position he held for five years.

He was active in ACS, having served on the Committee on Public Relations & Communications as a member and as chair, as a councilor on the Committee on Chemistry & Public Affairs, and as chair of the Industrial & Engineering Chemistry Division. He served various roles in many other ACS offices as well. An emeritus member, he joined ACS in 1954.

McEvoy and his wife, Edna, who survives him, celebrated their 65th anniversary last July. He is also survived by his daughters, Barbara and Edna; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Reva R. Servoss, 79, a longtime professor of chemistry at Rockhurst University, Kansas City, Mo., died on March 26, in Salt Lake City, as the result of an accident.

After the Nazi invasion, she fled her native Belgium in 1942 at the age of 15 and survived WWII in hiding. She finished her undergraduate work at the University of Liège in 1948 and then immigrated to Albany, N.Y. She began her graduate work in chemistry and nuclear science at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, where she met her husband, William C. Servoss. In 1954, she became the first woman to receive a Ph.D. from RPI.

She taught chemistry to Rockhurst students for 33 years until she retired in 1996. Shortly after her retirement, she established a scholarship for young women who seek to master the study of chemistry.

In Kansas City, and subsequently in Salt Lake City, she was involved with the League of Women Voters, environmental issues, and teaching and mentoring in science and mathematics. She is survived by Bill, her husband of 55 years; three children; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. An emeritus member, she joined ACS in 1948.

Daniel R. Stull, 95, a Dow Chemical chemist who worked on the development of Styrofoam, died on March 20.

Born in Columbus, Ohio, he did his undergraduate work in chemistry at Baldwin-Wallace College in Berea, Ohio, and earned his Ph.D. from Johns Hopkins University in 1936. He taught chemistry for several years at East Carolina State Teachers College and in 1940 accepted a job in the physical chemistry laboratory of Dow Chemical in Midland, Mich. He retired in 1975 as a research scientist after 35 years with Dow.

While at Dow, he was on the team that developed Styrofoam. He invented a Styrofoam container that would transport blood plasma being delivered via airdrop to frontline troops during WWII. For this, he was acknowledged by the surgeon general of the U.S. in appreciation for his development of "the Fridge."

Stull authored several books and wrote numerous articles for various trade journals.