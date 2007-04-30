Rohm And Haas To Buy Kodak Unit

Rohm and Haas will acquire Eastman Kodak's business in light-management films, used to improve the brightness and efficiency of liquid-crystal displays. Rohm and Haas will get intellectual property and a small-scale plant in Rochester, N.Y. Rohm and Haas is planning a high-volume factory in Asia to start up early next year. "We have pledged to aggressively grow our electronic materials business over the next several years, and this acquisition is the first of many steps we're pursuing to meet that objective," says electronics head Pierre R. Brondeau.
