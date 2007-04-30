Yara Forming Libya Fertilizer Venture

Norwegian fertilizer maker Yara is forming a joint venture with Libya's National Oil Corp. that will upgrade NOC's existing nitrogen fertilizers unit in Marsá al Burayqah, Libya, and build world-scale fertilizer plants. "This partnership is another example of NOC's new policy of attracting foreign investment and expertise for the benefit of the Libyan economy," says NOC Chairman Shokri Ghanem. Dow Chemical recently agreed to partner with NOC to expand a petrochemical complex in Libya (C&EN, April 23, page 25).
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter