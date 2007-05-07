Advertisement

People

Academy Elects New Members

NAS elects 72 new members and 18 foreign associates from 12 countries

by William G. Schulz
May 7, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 19
The National Academy of Sciences announced the election of 72 new members and 18 foreign members today during its 144th annual meeting in Washington, D.C. The new members bring the total U.S. membership in NAS to 2,025 and its foreign membership to 387.

Of the new members, the following people are chemists or work in areas related to chemistry and the chemical sciences:

David A. Agard, Howard Hughes Medical Institute and University of California, San Francisco

David D. Awschalom, University of California, Santa Barbara

Moungi G. Bawendi, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Richard A. Dixon, Samuel Roberts Noble Foundation

Michael D. Fayer, Stanford University

Graham Fleming, University of California, Berkeley

Pamela J. Fraker, Michigan State University

Angela M. Gronenborn, University of Pittsburgh

John G. Hildebrand, University of Arizona, Tucson

William L. Johnson, California Institute of Technology

Laura L. Kiessling, University of Wisconsin, Madison

Stephen C. Kowalczykowski, University of California, Davis

Christopher Miller, Howard Hughes Medical Institute and Brandeis University

William E. Moerner, Stanford University

Granger M. Morgan, Carnegie Mellon University

Vern L. Schramm, Yeshiva University

Thomas E. Wellems, National Institutes of Health

Sumio Iijima, Meijo University, Nagoya, Japan

Dieter Seebach, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich

