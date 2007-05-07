Academy Elects New Members

The National Academy of Sciences announced the election of 72 new members and 18 foreign members today during its 144th annual meeting in Washington, D.C. The new members bring the total U.S. membership in NAS to 2,025 and its foreign membership to 387.
Of the new members, the following people are chemists or work in areas related to chemistry and the chemical sciences:
David A. Agard, Howard Hughes Medical Institute and University of California, San Francisco
David D. Awschalom, University of California, Santa Barbara
Moungi G. Bawendi, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Richard A. Dixon, Samuel Roberts Noble Foundation
Michael D. Fayer, Stanford University
Graham Fleming, University of California, Berkeley
Pamela J. Fraker, Michigan State University
Angela M. Gronenborn, University of Pittsburgh
John G. Hildebrand, University of Arizona, Tucson
William L. Johnson, California Institute of Technology
Laura L. Kiessling, University of Wisconsin, Madison
Stephen C. Kowalczykowski, University of California, Davis
Christopher Miller, Howard Hughes Medical Institute and Brandeis University
William E. Moerner, Stanford University
Granger M. Morgan, Carnegie Mellon University
Vern L. Schramm, Yeshiva University
Thomas E. Wellems, National Institutes of Health
Sumio Iijima, Meijo University, Nagoya, Japan
Dieter Seebach, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich
