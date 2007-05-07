Agrium and Potash Corp. Will Expand Fertilizer Capacity

Two Canadian fertilizer companies are embarking on major expansions. Agrium and its partners are going ahead with the construction of a $1.2 billion nitrogen fertilizer facility in Damietta, Egypt. The plant will have annual capacity for 1.3 million metric tons of urea and 100,000 metric tons of ammonia. Construction is expected to begin this month and be complete by the end of 2010. Agrium will have a 60% interest in the venture. Egyptian government entities Echem and EGAS will hold a combined 24%. Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan, meanwhile, will spend $775 million to add 1.2 million metric tons of potash capacity at its Cory, Saskatchewan, facility. The project, which should take three years, is in anticipation of double-digit demand growth this year and 3–4% annual growth through the end of the decade, the company says.
