Albany Molecular Rebrands as AMRI

Albany Molecular Research Inc., the Albany, N.Y.-based contract pharmaceutical services firm, is rebranding itself as AMRI. CEO Thomas E. D'Ambra says the move reflects the company's "evolution from a small regional operation to a much larger business on a global scale." In recent years, AMRI has acquired or set up operations in Singapore, India, and Hungary. Separately, the company says it will lead the CancerGrid Project, a three-year research program funded by the European Commission in which 10 life sciences companies and academic centers will use grid-based computing technology to design chemical libraries. Their goal is to discover and develop anticancer agents.
