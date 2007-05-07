Arkema Amines Business Goes to Taminco

Arkema has sold its specialty amines business in North America to Taminco, based in Gent, Belgium. The deal includes the production of amines in Riverview, Mich., which generates annual sales of about $72 million. One of the world's largest producers of amines, Taminco was created in 2003 from the former UCB methylamines business. Last October, Taminco purchased Air Products & Chemicals' higher amines and methylamines business.
