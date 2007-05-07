Chemtrade Logistics has acquired Olin's liquid sodium hydrosulfite business for $7.3 million. Olin will make the product for Chemtrade at its plants in Charleston, Tenn., and Augusta, Ga. Chemtrade already makes sodium hydrosulfite in Leeds, S.C.
Solvay will increase capacity for polyvinylidene fluoride by 30% at its plant in Tavaux, France. The Belgian company says the ramp-up, to be completed early in 2009, is in response to growing demand in markets such as water treatment membranes and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.
Bachem and Immatics, a German biotech firm, have expanded their peptides supply agreement. Bachem has been making synthetic peptides to support Phase I trials of IMA901, a cancer vaccine composed of 10 peptide antigens. Bachem will now support Immatics as it enters Phase II trials.
Rohm and Haas is selling its European automotive coatings business, including a plant in Strullendorf, Germany, to France's M??der Group. The deal follows the sale of North American and Asian operations to Nippon Paint and completes Rohm and Haas's exit from automotive coatings.
Stepan has sold its line of specialty ester surfactants for personal care to HallStar for a cash payment plus the transfer of a specialty agricultural surfactant line from HallStar to Stepan. The transaction will result in a $4 million gain, Stepan says.
ICI will take full ownership of South Korean specialty adhesives producer Dongsung Chemical by acquiring the 30% stake still outstanding. The cost of the purchase is $29 million.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has appointed Rajinder Kumar as its president of research, development, and commercialization. Kumar headed R&D at the rival Indian drug firm Ranbaxy Laboratories from the middle of 2004 until the spring of 2005.
