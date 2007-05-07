Calls For Nominations For Professional Relations Awards

The American Chemical Society Division of Professional Relations is accepting nominations for two of its annual awards. The 2008 Lou Sacco Award recognizes people who have served the division in a meritorious and exemplary manner over a significant period of time. The 2008 Henry A. Hill Award recognizes people who have served the profession in the area of professional relations in a unique and distinguished manner.
To nominate someone for either award, send a nominating letter detailing the nominee's qualifications and a seconding letter by e-mail to John Borchardt at jkborchardt@hotmail.com.
Nominations for the Sacco Award are due on or before Oct. 15. Nominations for the Hill Award are due on or before Sept. 15. Winners will be announced in January 2008.
