Calls for Papers: Fall Regional Meetings

Hosted by the ACS Western Carolinas Section, the 59th Southeastern Regional Meeting (SERMACS 2007) will be held Oct. 24-27 at the Greenville Hyatt Regency Hotel in Greenville, S.C. Detailed information concerning programming, abstract submission, registration, housing, and the exposition may be found at the meeting website, www.sermacs2007.org.

Invited symposia will feature top researchers from across the region and the country. Topics of these symposia include fuel cells, batteries and capacitors, fluorine-containing molecules and polymers, using chemistry education research to improve teaching and learning, photonic and optoelectronic materials, solid-state chemistry, advances in nanomaterials, and patent law and nanotechnology. Contributed sessions will include traditional areas of chemistry, emerging areas, and special undergraduate sessions.

An exposition will be open and available during the opening reception on Wednesday evening, Oct. 24, and will continue through Friday morning, Oct. 26. Booth space is going quickly, so visit the meeting website for additional information and an application form, or contact the exposition chair, Kyle Martin, at (864) 294-3290 or exhibits.sermacs@furman.edu.

The online abstract submission program and online and downloadable advance registration forms are now available through the meeting website. The website also will have periodic updates about the program. Online abstract submission is open until Monday, Aug. 27. Register before Sept. 29 to take advantage of the lower advance meeting registration rate.

A block of rooms at the Greenville Hyatt Regency Hotel has been reserved for meeting attendees. Call (864) 235-1234 or make a reservation through the meeting website. The deadline to receive the meeting discount rate is Sept. 30.

For more information, contact the general chair, Timothy Hanks, at (864) 294-3373 or sermacs2007@Furman.edu. For program information, contact the program chair, William Pennington, at (864) 656-4200 or programming.sermacs@furman.edu.

Organizers of the 63rd Southwest Regional Meeting (SWRM 2007), hosted by the ACS South Plains Local Section are requesting abstracts. The meeting will take place Nov. 4-7 at the Holiday Inn Park Plaza Hotel in Lubbock, Texas. "Fueling the Future" is the theme of this year's meeting, which will feature a range of technical sessions, workshops, and poster sessions, as well as a number of special and education-oriented events. Visit the meeting website, www.depts.ttu.edu/chemistry/SWRM07, for meeting details, up-to-date information, online registration, and hotel reservations.

There will be two special symposia, one in honor of G. Wilse Robinson and the other about perchlorate in the environment. Other planned symposia include atomic-level mechanisms of organic and biochemical reactions, chemical biology and medicinal chemistry, and surfaces and interfaces. For additional information on the academic program, please contact Bill Hase, program chair, at Bill.Hase@ttu.edu or (806) 742-3152.

An exposition will be held in the main atrium terrace of the Holiday Inn Park Plaza hotel, directly adjacent to most of the session rooms. Space is still available. Educational product vendors are especially encouraged to attend. Prospective exhibitors wishing to participate should visit the "Exposition" section of the SWRM 2007 website. For more information, contact Dimitri Pappas, exposition chair, at D.Pappas@ttu.edu or (806) 742-3142.

SWRM 2007 has reserved a block of rooms at the Holiday Inn Park Plaza. Direct reservations can be made through the SWRM 2007 website or by calling the hotel at (806) 797-3241. Be sure to ask for the ACS SWRM code to receive the contract rate of $89 per night plus tax.

Online abstract submission is open until Sept. 1, and advance registration closes Sept. 15. Visit the SWRM 2007 website for up-to-date meeting information. For more information, contact the SWRM 2007 general chair, Greg Gellene, at Greg.Gellene@ttu.edu or (806) 742-1994.

The 20th Rocky Mountain Regional Meeting (RMRM 2007), cohosted by the Rocky Mountain Sections of ACS and the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE), will take place at the Adam's Mark Hotel in Denver Aug. 29-Sept. 1. The theme of the meeting, "Chemistry & Engineering for Sustainability," highlights the cooperative nature of chemical research, as well as the issues of resource management and environmental stewardship so important to economic vitality in the Rocky Mountain region and the nation. Visit the RMRM website at www.uwyo.edu/RMR2007ACS-AIChE for program updates.

The meeting program will feature special events, symposia, and workshops. Plenary speakers include Terry Collins, Thomas Lord Professor of Chemistry and director of Carnegie Mellon University's Institute for Green Oxidation Chemistry, and Rob H. Davis, Patten Professor of Chemical & Biological Engineering and dean of engineering and applied science at the University of Colorado, Boulder. Both bring a broad range of chemical expertise and research experience relevant to the planned programming.

The plenary sessions are scheduled for the evenings of Wednesday, Aug. 29, and Thursday, Aug. 30. Each will be followed by a general poster session/social mixer designed to promote interaction among the attendees.

Planned symposia include advances in conventional energy technologies, advances in alternative energy technologies, advances in pollution control and environmental remediation technologies, green chemistry and engineering, bioprocesses for diagnostic and therapeutic agents, biomaterials, electronic materials, advances in nanoscience and nanotechnology, polymers, chemical and chemical engineering education, ethics, and business development.

The exposition will run Aug. 29-31. Exhibitors can obtain more information by contacting Troy Pauli at tpauli@uwyo.edu or Douwe Bruinsma at dbruinsma@pioneerastro.com.

Online abstract submission is open until June 1, and advance registration is open until Aug. 10. If you present a paper, you must register for the meeting.