Dow's Angus Unit Will Build New Lab

Dow Chemical's Angus Chemical subsidiary is spending $10 million to build a research and development facility charged with scaling up and validating new nitroalkane-based products. Angus says the facility will be located at its manufacturing site in Sterlington, La., and will support the development of processes and products for markets such as latex paints, metalworking fluids, and dispersants.
