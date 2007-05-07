DuPont Launches Fuel-Saving Building Panel

DuPont has launched a new building panel called Energain that it says can reduce room temperature peaks by as much as 12 oF. The plasterboard-sized panel is laminated in aluminum and contains a copolymer and paraffin wax, a phase-change material. The panel absorbs and releases heat as a result of temperature changes throughout the day. A building using Energain panels can cut air-conditioning costs by 35% and heating costs by 15%, DuPont says. BASF introduced a wax-containing wall panel in 2004 (C&EN, Aug. 9, 2004, page 12).
