Earth Day Haiku Contest Winners Selected
The ACS Committee on Community Activities and the Office of Community Activities have announced the winners of the Chemists Celebrate Earth Day (CCED) haiku contest. The celebration took place on April 22.
Students in grades K-12 were asked to write and illustrate a haiku using the 2007 CCED theme, "Recycling—Chemistry Can!" There were two prizes in each of four grade categories. First-place winners received a $150 gift certificate for Amazon.com. Second-place winners received a $75 gift certificate. All of the winning entries are online at chemistry.org/earthday.
