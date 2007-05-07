Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Firms Advance Chemicals From Renewable Resources

More chemicals may be made as coproducts of the biofuels industry

by Alexander H. Tullo
May 7, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

A number of specialty chemical companies are moving forward with plans to take advantage of the growing popularity of biomass-based fuels by making commodity and specialty chemicals an offshoot of the biofuels industry.

Huntsman Corp. says it will scale up a process to make propylene glycol from the glycerin that is made as a coproduct of biodiesel manufacturing. The company will make the propylene glycol at its process development facility in Conroe, Texas, and will have product commercially available by next year.

Biodiesel production involves the transesterification of vegetable oils or tallow into methyl esters. The process yields about one part glycerin—also known as 1,2,3-propanetriol—for every 10 parts of biodiesel. Increasing biodiesel production around the world has led to a surplus of cheap glycerin on the market that has potential as a chemical feedstock.

"We expect the rapid growth in biodiesel production worldwide to create a surplus of glycerin and, with it, an opportunity," says Dave Parkin, vice president of Huntsman Performance Intermediates.

Propylene glycol, used in polyurethanes and aircraft deicing, is normally made from propylene, a petrochemical.

Dow Chemical recently announced that it is commercializing its own process to make propylene glycol from glycerin. It is also planning a plant in China to make the epoxy resin raw material epichlorohydrin from glycerin. Solvay recently completed an epichlorohydrin plant in France that is based on glycerin and is planning a larger scale plant in Thailand. Agricultural processors Archer Daniels Midland and Cargill are also investigating glycerin-based routes to propylene glycol.

Just this week, specialty chemicals firm Vertellus Specialties announced it is working with the U.K.'s Cardiff University to develop specialty chemicals from glycerin. "The chemical structure and increasing abundance of glycerin makes it an excellent platform chemical for us to use," says Vertellus CEO Timothy Zappala.

Meanwhile, Rohm and Haas and Ceres, which is developing high-energy crops for cellulosic ethanol production, are launching a three-year collaboration that will explore using crops to produce methacrylate monomers, used to make paints, acrylic sheet, and other products. The collaboration is being funded through a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.??

Ceres biochemists say two metabolic pathways in plants it is investigating yield methacrylate esters. These are similar to methyl methacrylate but aren't available in the right forms or sufficient quantities to be extracted. Ceres says it may be able to alter the way the compounds are produced in the plants so they can be extracted before the plant biomass is processed to make ethanol.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Tate & Lyle To Make BDO For Genomatica
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ADM Adds Isosorbide To Biobased Slate
Lanxess Invests In Gevo For Isobutene

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE