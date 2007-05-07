Lonza Adds to Nutrition Portfolio

Lonza has acquired the assets of the Quebec firm SAM Electron Technologies, founded in 2000 to develop a cerium-based oxidation technology that it now uses to make vitamin K-3. Unlike most vitamin K-3 processes, Lonza says, SAM's process avoids the use of chromium as an oxidizing agent. The deal includes a 400-metric-ton-per-year vitamin K-3 plant in Shawinigan, Quebec. The vitamin is used mainly in animal nutrition applications.
