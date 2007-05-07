Nominations Sought for I&EC Fellow Awards

The ACS Division of Industrial & Engineering Chemistry (I&EC) is seeking nominations for the I&EC Division Fellow Awards, given annually to a chemist and to a chemical engineer from academic, industrial, or government laboratories who have made innovative contributions. The award consists of a plaque, paid registration for the spring national meeting at which the award will be presented, a one-year membership in the division, and a $750 travel award.
Nominations may be made by members of the division and should include a letter detailing how the work of the nominee complements that of chemists if the nominee is an engineer or complements the work of engineers if the nominee is a chemist. In addition, nominators should submit a CV for the nominee and a list of up to five relevant publications or patents.
Send nominations electronically to Spiro Alexandratos at alexsd@hunter.cuny.edu. The award presentation will be made at the spring national meeting in 2008. Nominations must be received by May 30.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter