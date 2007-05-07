Peroxide Powers Soyuz into Space

Degussa will supply Russia with concentrated hydrogen peroxide for Soyuz rockets. Degussa signed a supply agreement with TsSKB Progress, manufacturer of the Soyuz rockets, and TsENKI, which is responsible for launches and fuel supply to space vehicles. The agreement encompasses delivery of 50 metric tons of hydrogen peroxide through the end of 2009 and initially covers Soyuz launches from the European space center in Kourou, French Guiana. Hydrogen peroxide is used in the first two stages of the rocket to force the actual fuels, kerosene and liquid oxygen, into the combustion chambers.
