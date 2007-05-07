Pharmaceutical Firms Add Transparency

Eli Lilly & Co. is launching a website to publicize all educational grant funding and other contributions it makes to U.S.-based organizations. The website will show the organizations receiving grants and how the money is being spent. The company provides money to a host of hospitals and universities doing research in disease areas, such as endocrinology, neuroscience, and oncology, in which Lilly has expertise or is developing drugs. Meanwhile, Pfizer has launched a site to list the postmarketing studies it has agreed to conduct after a drug is launched. The studies are often a requirement in FDA's approval of a drug and can be critical to understanding long-term safety.
