Rhodia Sets Projects in Brazil and China

Rhodia will spend $40 million to expand capacity for polymer intermediates at its plant in Paulinia, Brazil, by the end of 2008. Capacity for phenol and acetone will be expanded by 25% and for cyclohexanol, by 43%, Rhodia says. Meanwhile, the French company plans to build a 220,000-metric-ton-per-year sodium silicate plant with Chinese partners in Qingdao, China. The plant is expected to open early next year and supply raw material to Rhodia's precipitated silica facilities in Qingdao and Incheon, South Korea.
