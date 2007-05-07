Segetis Gets Funds From Khosla Ventures

The green chemistry start-up company Segetis has secured $15 million in funding from Khosla Ventures, a venture capital firm with an interest in biofuels and other environmentally friendly technologies. Minneapolis-based Segetis was founded by Sergey Selifonov to produce versatile monomers from agriculture and forestry raw materials. "Along with biofuels, green chemistry products may be the most important thing for global peace and welfare, for the climate crisis, and for consumers," says Khosla founder Vinod Khosla. Doug Cameron, Khosla's chief scientific officer, has joined Segetis' board and will serve as its interim CEO.
