Total Petrochemical Resolves Violations

Total Petrochemical USA has agreed to spend nearly $40 million to upgrade air pollution controls at its Port Arthur, Texas, facility and resolve charges that it violated the Clean Air Act. The company will pay a $2.9 million penalty and spend about $37 million to reduce nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide, and carbon monoxide emissions from the facility, according to an agreement filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. Total has also agreed to upgrade leak detection, improve repair practices, and implement programs to minimize the flaring of hazardous gases.
