Water Treatment Boosted in Asia

Süd-Chemie has taken a 55% stake in Chemindus, a Malaysian firm that focuses on potable water and wastewater treatment, and will acquire coagulant and flocculant technology from the firm. Chemindus specializes in the water treatment chemical polyaluminum chloride. Other shareholders include the Malaysian utility Hydrovest and the individual investor Tan Swee Hua, formerly the majority owner. Separately, Kemira has acquired an 80% stake in Chongqing Lanjie Tap Water Materials, to be renamed Kemira Water Solutions (Chongqing). The company produces inorganic coagulants and organic polymers for potable water treatment in the central China metropolis of Chongqing, which has a population of 30 million. Kemira runs a similar water treatment chemical company, Kemira (Yixing) Co., in Jiangsu province in eastern China.
