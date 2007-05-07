Winners of Environmental Chemistry Awards Announced

The ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry has announced the winners of its 2007 Undergraduate Student Awards in Environmental Chemistry. The annual award is given to students, nominated by their college or university, who have shown excellence in the field of environmental chemistry and science. The award consists of a one-year membership in the ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry and a certificate.
This year's winners are as follows: Eryn C. Andrews, University of Nevada, Reno; Kyle Bibby, University of Notre Dame; Audrey Bone, Clemson University; Daniel Breetz, University of Cincinnati; Kristy D. Cross, Southeast Missouri State University; Michael Keen, University of South Florida; Kaprice J. Knaup, Carroll College; Rachel A. Lundeen, University of St. Thomas; Cresten Mansfeldt, University of Minnesota, Twin Cities; Rose Brittany Merola, Bucknell University; Hadijatu Mumini, Tennessee State University; Dung Duc Nguyen, Claflin University; Reyn Ono, Chapman University; Sarah E. Page, University of Minnesota, Twin Cities; Cynthia Patty, California State University, East Bay; and Danijela Smiljanic, Wheeling Jesuit University.
